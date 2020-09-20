SAD MP Suggests Sending Farm Bills To Select Committee Of Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition

Continuing to protest against the farm bills passed by the Parliament, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Naresh Gujral has suggested that the agricultural reform bills should be sent to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha so that the opinions of all stakeholders are heard. Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, Gujral remarked that there is a 'trust deficit and communication gap' despite an increase in MSP.

Amid severe Opposition and high-pitched drama, the three bills were passed by the Upper House on Sunday. Following this, Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote to the President urging him to send the bills back for consideration.

"We have been given only two minutes as our party MP has resigned from the Union Cabinet to protect farmer's rights. If the government is able to export foodgrains to foreign nations, it is largely because of farmers in Punjab. Now, farmers in Punjab feel that their interest are sold to corporates," SAD MP Gujral said in the Upper House.

Warning the government further, he added, "Do not think that the farmers of Punjab are weak, we have learned from our gurus. We have faced Mughals, British and faced atrocities of the Congress and will fight against atrocities committed by the BJP government."

SAD to exit NDA?

Leading the criticism against the three proposed bills, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will decide on whether to continue its alliance with BJP-led NDA or not after taking into account the fate of three farm bills in Rajya Sabha. Earlier, SAD leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the cabinet to register a strong protest against the bills.

A senior party leader said that at the moment the party’s focus was on safeguarding the interests of farmers, and not the alliance issue. The core group of SAD held a meeting in Delhi with several other joining through video conference from Punjab to discuss its next course of action after Harsimrat Kaur in protest against the three agriculture bills.

