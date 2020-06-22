'People Who Called Aksai Chin Useless Are Questioning PM Modi Today': Pradhan On LAC Issue

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday, without naming the Congress party, took a veiled jibe by saying that those who question India's military power and called Aksai Chin as the useless ground where only grass grew, are now questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Congress wants to see the country weak'

The Petroleum Minister added that the grand old party never stands with the mood of the nation. "This party wants to see the country weak," he said while addressing a 'Jan Samvad' rally

Meanwhile, playing on Rahul Gandhi's typo 'Surender', BJP president JP Nadda took a jibe claiming Congress had now made Narendra Modi (Leader of humans) now Surendra Modi (Leader of gods) while addressing an Uttar Pradesh 'Jan Samvad' rally from BJP headquarters. He added that one should understand that even god is 'think good thoughts'.

#WATCH Even God is not with you (Congress) now. You say - 'Narendra Modi is Surender Modi' that means you are saying that Modi ji is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods. You should understand the language of God: BJP President JP Nadda at 'UP Jan Samvad' virtual rally pic.twitter.com/3Q2M4S8euV — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

This came after Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared an international daily's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter, and wrote: "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi". Gandhi has repeatedly asked, 'Why were the jawans unarmed?', inspite of EAM's clarification that the army patrolmen were armed, but cannot use firearms during faceoff as per the 1996 and 2005 agreements.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comment on PM Modi and said he is 'Traitor Gandhi'. Rahul wants to strengthen China and weaken India, Bhatia said. Akali Dal leader Majinder Sirsa called Rahul Gandhi as 'Chinese Gandhi.'

PM's comments & PMO's clarification on LAC

Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

While Congress continued to politicise PM's comments, the PMO, on Saturday issued a clarification on the Prime Minister's comments acknowledging China's attempts to erect structures off the LAC, which were foiled by the Indian Army, assuring 'no unilateral change of the LAC'.

