Dhinakaran On VK Sasikala's Political Exit: 'Tried To Convince Her Against This Step'

Weighing in on VK Sasikala's decision to quit politics, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday revealed that he tried to convince her against taking such a step. After the removal of Sasikala from the party in August 2017 post the merger of the two AIADMK factions led by Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran formed the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. Speaking to the media, he stated that the expelled AIADMK general secretary always wanted to stay away from politics

While recalling that many people wanted her to take over as the CM after J Jayalalithaa's demise, he mentioned that Palaniswami had to be selected for the post after she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case. According to the AMMK leader, she wanted to ensure that all followers of Jayalalithaa stay together to defeat DMK in the upcoming TN Assembly polls. Meanwhile, Dhinakaran added that AMMK is still accepting the application of candidates. In a statement issued earlier, Sasikala stressed that she never aspired for any position and announced that she will pray to God for the formation of "Amma's government".

I tried my best to persuade her not to take this decision but to no avail... AMMK will contest this election under my leadership: VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran outside her residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/e0L7B6YyOX — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Sasikala's return to Tamil Nadu

On January 27, Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. However, she was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru only on January 31 as she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. On Monday, the former AIADMK leader left a resort on Bengaluru outskirts where she completed her home quarantine after paying floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa.

As her convoy crossed Tamil Nadu at Athipalli in the Krishnagiri district, she was greeted by a large gathering of people who waved AMMK and AIADMK flags. Throughout the journey from Karnataka, her supporters broke into celebrations and showered flower petals on her convoy. Moreover, multiple banners, flex boards, posters and hoardings welcoming Sasikala were put up in the Krishnagiri district. Speaking to the media thereafter, the ousted AIADMK general secretary announced that she would enter full-fledged politics soon.

Resolving that she will never bow down to oppression, Sasikala stated that she was indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu. According to her, the complaints filed by TN Ministers against her for using the AIADMK flag on her car showed that "they are in jitters". While refusing to categorically answer whether she would regain control of AIADMK or visit the party headquarters, she expressed hope that everyone would work together to defeat the "common enemy"- presumably a reference to DMK.

On February 24, the expelled AIADMK general secretary made her last public appearance on the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa. After paying tributes to the late ex-TN CM at her residence, she said, "As our Amma wished, our government should be there even after 100 years. For that to happen, we should contest elections together (AIADMK and AMMK). I wish for the same. I will meet the cadres and people soon". Subsequently, personalities from different walks of life called on her. The polling for the Assembly election will be conducted on April 6 whereas the election results shall be declared on May 2.

