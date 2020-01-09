Congress' Digvijaya Singh Accuses RSS: 'They Don Masks, Attack Online & Offline'

After alleging that Congress is compromising with its ideology for electoral gains, senior Congressman and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh took an aim at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for "online abuse" and "offline attacks". Taking to Twitter, the former Madhya Pradesh CM said, "Sangh's working style. Online they wear a mask and hurl abuses. Offline, they wear a mask and beat up others."

संघ की कार्यशैली



“Online नकाब पहनकर आते हैं गाली देकर जाते हैं

Offline नकाब पहनकर आते हैं

लाठी मारकर जाते हैं” — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 9, 2020

Digvijaya Singh also alleged that the "credibility of Judiciary is at stake" and asked judges to "save our constitution and democracy". In another tweet, he asked PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah to respect the Indian Constitution on which they have taken their oath of office.

YOUR LORDSHIPS,

PLEASE SAVE OUR CONSTITUTION AND SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY.



CREDIBILITY OF JUDICIARY IS AT STAKE YOUR HONOUR. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 9, 2020

'Congress needs to focus on its ideology'

Speaking at an event in MP, Digvijaya Singh said that his party is focussing on electoral gains and is compromising with the ideology. Terming it as a "mistake", Singh has said that to revive the party's position, the Congress party needs to focus on its ideology.

The remark by Singh comes almost two months after Congress party decided to stitch an alliance with the ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. Even as the NCP-Congress failed to gain the numbers in the assembly election, the fallout of Mahayuti – BJP and Shiv Sena – over the Chief Minister's position worked in favour of the Maha Aghadi. The three parties eventually formed Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state - after a hustle of President's rule, 80 hours of BJP rule and Ajit Pawar's stint to back the BJP, only to come back to the folds of NCP.

'RSS inculcates hatred and violence'

In the backdrop of the brutal attack in JNU, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday made a scathing attack at the ideology of RSS, asserting it inculcates "hatred and violence" in the young minds of ABVP members. On Sunday night, violence broke out at JNU as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

