'PM Modi No Nehru But Should Call Parliament Session On India-China Issue': Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday opined that Prime Minister Modi must call a session of the Parliament to discuss the "infiltration of Chinese Troops on Indian Territory." This comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he will answer the Opposition about the development at the India-China border inside the Parliament and will not mislead the people.

Digvijaya retweeted a tweet wherein a user said that on October 26, 1962, Atal Bihari Vajpayee demanded a special session of Parliament, in wake of Chinese aggression. The then Prime Minister Nehru immediately agreed and the session was convened from November 8, 1962.

In another tweet, it was mentioned that "Vajpayee was a Rajya Sabha MP from Bhartiya Jan Sangh, which had only 4 members in the House. He was just 36 years old. Neither his party strength, nor his young age was a limiting factor for PM Nehru, who not just agreed to his demand, but agreed for 7 day-long debate in LS & RS."

'Modi is no Pt Nehru but...'

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister then added, "No less than the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ji has accepted the fact. We do understand Modi is no Pt Nehru but the seriousness of the issue demands discussion in Parliament."

Digvijaya Singh does not account for the Covid pandemic bringing a halt to the regular schedule of Parliament, however, with the Monsoon session tentatively not set to take place for at least a month.

Rajnath Singh takes on Rahul Gandhi

Rajnath Singh while addressing a virtual rally replied with a couplet to the jibe of Rahul Gandhi, who had raised questions over the issue of a border dispute with China. The couplet roughly translates to, "You apply medicine to the hand when it pains, but what to when the hand itself is the cause of pain."

This was recited by Singh in reference to the Congress' election symbol. Earlier on Monday, the former Congress president used Mirza Ghalib's verse and said that 'everyone knows the status of India's borders but Amit Shah can stay happy in an imaginary world'.

India and China have agreed to "peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements", the External Affairs Ministry said on Sunday.

