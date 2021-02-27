Dilip Ghosh Attacks Mamata, Assures 'single-phase Poll' In Bengal If BJP Voted To Power

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Friday launched an attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had raised questions over the marathon polls in the state, saying that it was a result of the 'political violence' that she had unleashed under her regime.

"The eight-phase poll in the state is to ensure a free and fair election. Political violence unleashed by the TMC is rampant in the state," Dilip Ghosh said during a 'chai pe charcha' (discussion over tea) session.

Promising to free the state from 'terror and violence' if voted to power, Dilip Ghosh stated that it would be a matter of pride if the polls are conducted in a single-phase when the BJP comes to power.

Read: Babul Supriyo Counters CM Mamata's Ire against 8-phase Bengal Polls; Upholds EC's Decision

Read: CM Mamata Banerjee Holds Puja, Prays For Bengal's Peace Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Mamata questions 8-phase Bengal polls

After the Election Commission (EC) announced dates for assembly elections in 5 states and UTs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the body questioning the 8-phases of polling in Bengal alleging that the division of the districts was being done by the EC to suit the BJP.

"I am sorry but why are districts being divided like this. I respect EC's decision, but why break-up the districts? South 24 Parganas is our stronghold, voting there will be held in 3 different phases. Has this been done as per Modi and Shah's convenience? Why are the dates being announced by the EC to benefit the BJP?" she said.

The TMC Supremo also went on to allege that the saffron party was 'misusing' the Election Commission and using it to dictate its terms based on the party's rallies in Bengal. In another big allegation, Mamata Banerjee also claimed that the BJP was pumping money to the districts in the state ahead of the polls via the Election Commission.

Centre can't misuse their powers for a State election. If they do it, then, it will be a big blunder. then, they will have to face the music. We are common people, we will fight our battle. Request EC to stop misuse of money. BJP has sent money to all Dist through agencies: WB CM pic.twitter.com/suvjjuMnO2 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Read: BJP Delegation Meets EC, Raises Issue Of 'political Violence' In Poll-bound West Bengal

Read: Mamata Questions EC Over West Bengal Poll Schedule; Alleges Dates Dictated By BJP

(With Agency Inputs)