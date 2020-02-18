DK Shivakumar Writes To Karnataka CM, Appeals To Restore Medical College In Kanakapura

Karnataka Congress leader and Kanakapura MLA DK Shivakumar on Tuesday penned a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and appealed him to restore the allotment of medical college to his Assembly constituency, which was allegedly canceled by the State government.

"I request you to immediately order to restore the allotment of medical college to Kanakapura constituency and give a date for performing 'Bhoomi Puja' (groundbreaking ceremony)," Shivakumar said in the letter.

"I have no objection whatsoever for allotment of medical college to Chikkaballapur constituency, but my objection is against the cancellation of medical college allotted to Kanakapura," he added.

The former Karnataka Minister had also written a similar letter to Yediyurappa in 2019 asking him to construct the medical college in his constituency.

"I was shocked to learn that your government with only yourself as the single-member cabinet decided to cancel it (medical college) overnight and transfer/re-allot the same to Chikballapura. I was dismayed that such a decision was taken by a person like you who made a promise in the public that you would never resort to vendetta politics," Shivakumar's earlier letter had said.

DK Shivakumar slams CM Yediyurappa

Earlier in December 2019, Congress leader DK Shivakumar had slammed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over the incident of violence in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the State. While addressing a press conference, Shivakumar had questioned Yediyurappa over the implementing section 144 in the State.

"Public has no freedom to discuss, raise their voice against anything in the state, this shows your arrogance and proves that you are trying to snatch the freedom of speech and expression from the public," he said. Shivakumar said that he would not blame any officer for what is happening in the state currently. "The officials will follow what the government directs them to do. I will not blame officers for anything and the Chief Minister and Karnataka Home Minister would be held responsible for whatever is happening in the state," he said.

"Section 144 has been invoked in the state for no reason, but just to suppress the protests. Ramachandra Guha had even spoken against us when we were in power. Why can't you tolerate it now? When in power one should be ready to face and tolerate all these. Because of the implementation of section 144, the peaceful protests have turned violent," the former Karnataka Minister added.

(With ANI Inputs)