DMDK's Premalatha Vijaykanth Extends 'support' To Sasikala But Wants AIADMK As Poll Ally

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer Premalatha Vijaykanth on Wednesday revealed that her party was expecting 41 seats to be allotted in its alliance with the ruling AIADMK. The Captain Vijaykanth-led party saw a steep decline in popularity and power after actor-turned-politician Vijaykanth suffered a humiliating loss in the previous Assembly elections. However, an unfazed Premalatha Vijaykath - who has taken over the reins of DMDK from her husband, expressed hope in being allotted the same number of seats it got when the party was in alliance with the AIADMK in 2011. The DMDK treasurer also revealed that no party had discussed alliance with DMDK yet, adding that talks between the parties would help them draw an action plan for the upcoming polls.

Interestingly, Premalatha Vijaykanth also extended her support 'as a woman' to expelled AIADMK leader and former Jaya aide VK Sasikala. VK Sasikala was formally released from Parappana Aghrahara prison in Bengaluru on Wednesday after she completed her sentence in the disproportionate assets case. Speaking to reporters in Dharmapuri on Wednesday, Premalatha Vijaykath said that the DMDK was with the AIADMK and that the final call on the alliance will be taken after the party's general council meetings. Premalatha Vijaykanth's support for VK Sasikala raises eyebrows as AIADMK leaders led by CM EPS have categorically stated on multiple occasions that the expelled Sasikala's return will have zero impact on the party.

Providing an update on an ailing Captain Vijaykanth, Premalatha revealed that her husband was doing well and is scheduled to join her in party campaigns soon. Vijaykanth's wife added that her husband would be making an appearance in the climax of the polls while mentioning that the focus was currently on strengthening DMDK. 'Captain' Vijaykanth went on to become the leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu after winning 29 of the 41 seats in 2011, thereby weakening the power of the DMK. However, in the subsequent Assembly elections in 2016, Vijaykanth's DMDK was floored completely after contesting in alliance with CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, and VCK.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have kickstarted their campaigns in full swing. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP will continue its alliance with AIADMK and was briefly courting the idea of engaging in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery (which he is swiftly recovering from, according to his daughter's tweet who updated fans on the actor-politician's health). Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year caused a massive stir by backing out due to health reasons after citing 'divine intervention'.

