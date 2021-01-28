Rajinikanth Aide Arjunamurthy To Launch Own Party For Tamil Nadu Polls; Seeks Blessings 

In a new development in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kollywood star Rajinikanth's aide Arjunamurthy has announced a launch of his political party on Thursday. Issuing a statement on Twitter, Arjunamurthy said that for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu, he is launching a party and added that it will be better than being an independent candidate. He had earlier said that he will make Rajinikanth’s political dreams come true.



Arjunamurthy also said in a statement, as per The News Minute, "Everyone knows that Superstar Rajinikanth introduced me to the nation and in this backdrop, we also know that he could not start a party due to the advice of the doctors. Along with fans and the people, I am also sad. To compensate for this, let’s pray to God that his vision to create a change in politics takes place. Also, let us believe that the Superstar's good intention and his good heart will bring a change like the way he said ‘ipo ilana epodhuthu’? (if not now, then when?)"

He also said, "Currently, I do not want to use his name or pictures since it will affect his work ethics. Hence, I bow down to his feet and as he introduced me to the nation, I will travel on his path and I’ll bring a change. In any case, I'll not bring any strain to his name. Superstar Rajinikanth's blessing is all that I need. I'll make his dream come true."

READ | Rajinikanth ropes in ex-BJP leader Arjunamurthy as party coordinator, Manian as supervisor

READ | Rajinikanth Aide Arjunamurthy Won't Desert Superstar; Says Modi & Rajini Are His Two Eyes

After Superstar Rajinikanth's exit from politics even before he could formally enter, Arjunamurthy - the chief coordinator of Rajini Makkal Mandram - revealed his decision to stick by Thalaivar's' side. Arjunamurthy had pointed out that Rajinikanth was in deep sorrow as he couldn't take his promised political plunge owing to health concerns and based on the advice of his doctors. Further, Arjunamurthy - who was previously Tamil Nadu BJP intellectual wing head - referred to Rajinikanth and PM Narendra Modi as his 'two eyes' adding that this was what drove him to join the saffron party and then Rajinikanth.

Arjunamurthy had also revealed that he had joined BJP on the advice of Dr Subramanian Swamy to serve the public and that he had achieved a lot in the saffron party before he joined Rajinikanth. Further, he had said that he had been asked by TN BJP chief L Murugan to return to the party fold but conveyed his decision to stay by Rajinikanth.

READ | Rajini Makkal Mandram responds as members join DMK: 'They will always be Rajinikanth fans'

Rajinikanth's political plunge aborted

Rajinikanth on December 29 took to Twitter and announced that he will not start his political party, due to his health condition. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion and was discharged after two days. The actor said that he will do whatever he can for the public and apologised to his supporters. This came just ahead of his December 31 announcement about a new party that would contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls.

Soon after his exit, Tamilaruvi Manian, who was supervisor of the party's formation, said that he has given up politics for good. However, he made a U-turn soon and said that he has 'reconsidered' his decision to leave politics at the behest of his followers and had decided to take the plunge again.

READ | Rajinikanth Fan Club instructs his followers to skip event protesting his political exit