DMK Chief MK Stalin Demands Resolution Against CAA, Holds Signature Campaign

Leader of Opposition and DMK President MK Stalin on Saturday held a signature campaign in Otteri, Tamil Nadu, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the National Population Register (NPR) and demanded a resolution against the contentious Act.

While addressing a gathering in Otteri, MK Stalin said that DMK is not against CAA, but it opposes the exclusion of Muslims and Srilankans from the Act. He said that it is unacceptable and the party is strongly against it.

Speaking about the success of the campaign, MK Stalin said that the signatures have exceeded the expected number, which reveals that people are against CAA.

"We planned to get 1 crore signatures but we have now crossed 2 crores, it shows people's anger against CAA. All the signatures will be submitted to the President," the DMK chief added.

The DMK chief further demanded that a resolution must be passed against the CAA in the state Assembly. "I demand that a resolution be passed against CAA like Kerala did but it is being considered," he added.

MK Stalin on Sunday started a 'massive' signature campaign against the CAA, NRC and NPR in Chennai. The signatures will be later handed over to President Ramnath Kovind. Earlier a resolution was adopted in this connection at a DMK chaired a meeting of allies including the Congress and MDMK.

Speaking to the media MK Stalin said, "DMK and its allies have decided to hold a signature campaign in Tamil Nadu against CAA, NRC, and NPR from February 2 to February 8. It has been decided that the signatures will be handed over to President Ram Nath Kovind."

Protests erupted in various part of the country against the CAA after Parliament gave its nod to the Bill last year.

(With ANI inputs)

(Photo: PTI)