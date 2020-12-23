DMK's Stalin Present, Preacher States 'no Such Thing As Hinduism, It's Only 200 Years Old'

In an incident that has irked the local BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu, a Tamil Saiva Peravai leader in presence of DMK chief MK Stalin has said that Hinduism is only 200-year old and has asked people to call themselves Tamilians instead of Hindus. Speaking in support of Stalin-led DMK, Kalaiarasi Natarajan also said that Islam and Christianity are older than Hinduism and DMK doesn't favour a single religion. Natarajan and Stalin were present at a Christmas function organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Chennai.

Natarajan said, “Generally, Tamils are Shaivaites and the Tamils include Christians and Muslims. Christians and Muslims are our umbilical cord relatives. Don’t say Hindu religion. There is no religion called Hinduism. It was created only 200 years ago." “When Diwali comes or when Hindu festivals come.. Don’t say Hindus but say Tamilians… You (Christians and Muslims) belong to one section, we (Shaivites) belong to one. In functions like this, giving priority to the word ‘Hindu’ is our weakness,” she added.

Earlier, the DMK chief had said those who were using Hinduism as a tool against DMK are unaware of what DMK has done for Hinduism. “Today, there are many who claim to have taken an incarnation to protect religion and spirituality. In reality, it is the DMK which protected temples and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE). They are using Hinduism as a tool to develop their party."

MK Stalin's campaign

Setting aim for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin, said that his party will win over 200 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly. He has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides. Earlier on Tuesday, Stalin met Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit and submitted a 96-page memorandum listing “corruption charges” against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, and six of their cabinet colleagues.

Stalin while campaigning also stated that celebrities such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan are being forced to join politics and launch parties to ensure that DMK does not win the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Attacking the ruling AIADMK, Stalin had said, “If money could win elections, then let me remind you, AIADMK has lost elections even after distributing cash for votes.” Stalin, who awaits his maiden CM term, has declared that his party will win 200+ seats in the polls. It is to be noted that Prashant Kishor and his team IPAC have been roped in for Stalin's campaign.

2021 Tamil Nadu polls

Two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS) - reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. While AIADMK hopes for a coalition with BJP, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth - who has often praised PM Modi. AIADMK has already said that it is with BJP in presence of senior BJP leader and ex-party chief Amit Shah. The 234 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly will be going to polls in May next year.

