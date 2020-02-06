Harsh Vardhan Compares Rahul Gandhi To 'electoral Frog'; Questions 'danda' Attack On PM

A day after Rahul Gandhi made a provocative ‘Danda’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader and Cabinet Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan called out the Congress neta for using such words against the PM.

Taking to Twitter he also reminded Gandhi that when his late father Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister, BJP never used such kind of words against him.

The Union Health Minister's tweet roughly translates as, "Like an electoral frog, Rahul Gandhi was seen in Delhi after 6 months. While using such language he forgot that his late father was also once the Prime Minister of India. But the BJP sitting in the opposition then never use such abusive words for the Prime Minister."

READ | Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi; says 'India's youth will not let him come out of his house'

'The young people of India will hit him with sticks'

Earlier on February 5, Rahul Gandhi made the contentious remark in his campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly election. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to step out of his house after some months as the young people of the country were extremely angry with him. Furthermore, he predicted that the youths would beat the PM with sticks and make him understand the importance of providing jobs.

“Narendra Modi is giving speeches right now but he won’t be able to leave his home after 7-8 months. The young people of India will hit him with sticks and make him understand that India cannot progress without giving jobs to the young people,” Gandhi had said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: Ye jo Narendra Modi bhashan de raha hai, 6 mahine baad ye ghar se bahar nahi nikal payega. Hindustan ke yuva isko aisa danda marenge, isko samjha denge ki Hindustan ke yuva ko rozgar diye bina ye desh aage nahi badh sakta. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/NXwUeOZ0lA — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

READ | BJP fires choice words at Rahul Gandhi for 'Danda' diatribe against PM Modi, seeks action

READ | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Blames AAP & BJP For Her Late Arrival At Delhi Poll Rally