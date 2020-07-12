Rajasthan Govt Crisis: Dy CM Sachin Pilot To Skip Congress Legislative Party Meeting

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot will skip the Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur on July 13. As per sources, over 30 Congress MLAs and some Independent legislators, who have pledged support to him, will also stay away from the meeting. Sources added that Congress president Sonia Gandhi is yet to give time to Pilot, despite his seeking a formal appointment. One of the main friction points between Gehlot and Pilot is perceived to be the Rajasthan Congress chief's post which was retained by the latter despite being pipped by the former to the Chief Minister's position.

Rajasthan Deputy CM & Congress leader Sachin Pilot to not attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow. Sources close to Pilot say Ashok Gehlot Govt in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs have pledged support to Sachin Pilot. — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

Rajasthan government in trouble?

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of seeking to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. He claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. Incidentally, Pilot too had denied that his party MLAs were lured after the Congress won two out of the three Rajya Sabha seats in June.

But, Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on Saturday set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well.

Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction. As per sources, Pilot met BJP RS MP-elect Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier in the day. Scindia, a former leading Congress leader was responsible for the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh in March. Meanwhile, Gehlot held a meeting of Ministers and Congress MLAs on Sunday night in Jaipur. Pilot and his loyalists skipped this meeting.

