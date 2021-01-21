"This Is Tejashwi Yadav Speaking": RJD Leader Dials Patna DM To Allow Teachers' Protests

Pulling up the Nitish Kumar government, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday, dialled the Patna district magistrate demanding why protesting teachers were not given permission to protest. Stating that teachers were being lathi-charged, he told the Patna DM that he will give their application on WhatsApp, asking him to grant them permission. In the phone call, which has now gone viral, the Patna DM is heard to question Yadav as to why he was ordering him, but change tone on realising he was speaking to the ex-Deputy CM.

Tejashwi dials Patna DM

Dialing the Patna DM, Tejashwi is heard saying, "These teachers are protesting here, but no one is receiving their permission to protest. They have a right to protest. As per changed rules, do they have to apply every day for permission? Can't they get indefinite permission?," to which the DM says, "let me check and get back".

Tejashwi insists, "You must know about the protest as they have been lathi-charged since yesterday. All their protest materials like food, water, and stalls were thrown out of Gardani bagh, so now some of them have assembled in Eco-park. They just want a place to protest as per their right. So I will WhatsApp their application to you and you grant them. I am standing here with them in Eco-park."

When the DM says, "Send me, I will see it," Tejashwi asks, "When will you grant permission?". The enraged DM says,"What do you mean? Before sending (application), you will take an account of it?". Increasing his volume, Tejashwi tells the DM,"This is Tejashwi Yadav speaking," which makes him change his tone. The DM says, "Sir sir sir", to laughter from the crowds around Tejashwi. The ex-Deputy CM repeats that he will send the application on Whatsapp adding,"Do quickly or I will have to sit here."

BJP has a mastery in stealing elections but this man stole the hearts of aam Biharis .

He has proved himself to be true leader and I believe that he will be a great Chief Minister one day.

In him, Bihar has hope.

Why are Bihar teachers protesting?

For the past two days, temporary teachers have been sitting in protest in Patna's Gardani Bagh demanding a teachers' appointment, as per reports. The teaching candidates have demanded that the schedule for counseling and distribution of appointment letters through the open camps at district levels should be released at the earliest. On Tuesday, amid peaceful protests, Patna police resorted to lathi-charge injuring several protestors. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA had promised 4.5 lakh teaching appointments on being re-elected to power but is yet to do so. Warning the Bihar government to keep its promise of 19 lakh jobs within one month, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had said that RJD will hold state-wide protests otherwise.

