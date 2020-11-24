Ex-Bihar DyCM Sushil Modi Accuses Lalu Yadav Of Personally Luring NDA MLAs From Jail

In a massive charge on Tuesday, former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi accused RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav of personally calling NDA MLAs and luring them to switch sides. Yadav has been languishing in jail since December 2017 after his conviction in multiple fodder scam cases. Currently, he is lodged at the bungalow allotted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director in Ranchi owing to the novel coronavirus crisis.

According to the BJP MLC, Yadav was promising ministerial berths to the legislators of the ruling coalition in his telephonic conversations. Moreover, Modi claimed that the ex-Bihar CM had himself picked up the call when he called on the phone number used to contact the MLAs. Warning him against orchestrating "dirty tricks", the BJP leader affirmed that such attempts to destabilize the Nitish Kumar-led government.

NDA's slender majority in Bihar Assembly

Sushil Modi's allegations assume significance as NDA enjoys a slender majority in the Bihar Assembly. The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan.

BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM(S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. In a sign of their clout in NDA, HAM(S)'s Santosh Kumar Suman was named as the Minister for Minor Irrigation and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Welfare whereas VIP chief Mukesh Sahani has taken charge of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolios.

Cabinet headed by Nitish Kumar sworn-in

Apart from Nitish Kumar who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time, 14 other Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy on November 16. This includes 4-time BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi who shall serve as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. While Kumar has retained the Home department, Prasad has been assigned the portfolios such as Finance, Commercial Taxes, IT, Disaster Management and Urban Development.

On the other hand, Renu Devi will handle Panchayati Raj, Backward and Extremely Backward Class Welfare and Industry departments. The Minority Affairs portfolio has been assigned to Bihar JD(U) president Ashok Choudhary. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, BJP MLC Mangal Pandey has been retained as the Health Minister.

