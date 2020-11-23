Tejashwi Warns Bihar Govt Of State-wide Protests If '19 Lakh Jobs Not Provided In 1 Month'

Warning the Bihar government to keep its promise of 19 lakh jobs within one month, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, said that RJD will hold state-wide protests otherwise. Terming Bihar the 'unemployment capital of India', he said that people cannot wait anymore. Tejashwi had promised 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he was elected as the Chief Minister - which drew massive support from Bihar's youth and crowds at his rally.

RJD: 'State-wide protests if 19 lakh jobs not provided'

Bihar has become the unemployment capital of the country. The public can't wait anymore. If they are unable to provide 19 lakh jobs in the first month, then we will join the public in protests across the state: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD Leader pic.twitter.com/FYh4aLflZk — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

Tejashwi: 'Improve by January, or else..'

After losing the Bihar elections by a mere 12,768 votes to the Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi on November 12, warned CM Nitish Kumar, that if there was no improvement in the state by January, RJD will take out a 'massive protest'. The 31-year-old Yadav scion pointed out that JD(U) had finished third in the seat tally, hinting at Bihar people's will for change. While RJD had alleged that at least 119 Mahagatbandhan candidates had already won, accusing the EC of rigging the votes, the RJD has since then attacked the Congress for failing dismally, bringing the Mahagathbandhan down.

RJD's manifesto Vs BJP manifesto

Tejashwi Yadav released the joint manifesto along with Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML, stating that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand, claiming that it has now vanished in thin air. The Mahagathbandhan lost the polls by a mere 0.03% vote margin.

Meanwhile, BJP has promised 19 lakh jobs - which include 3 lakh teacher appointments, 5 lakh IT-appointments, 1 lakh jobs in the health sector. Moreover, it has also promised that every Bihari will get a free COVID-19 vaccination, once the Centre approves it. The NDA has won a wafer-thin majority of 125 seats compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats in 2020 Bihar polls, ushering in Nitish Kumar's 7th stint as Bihar Chief Minister.