Ex-Dy CM Eshwarappa Says BJP Won't Field Muslim pick For 'Hindutva Centre' Belagavi Bypoll

Former Karnataka deputy CM KS Eshwarappa ruled out the possibility of the BJP fielding a Muslim candidate in the Belagavi constituency for the upcoming bypoll, categorically stating that the ticket would be given to anyone but from the minority community. Eshwarappa, who has a history of issuing such statements in the past, told reporters on Sunday that the Karnataka BJP unit would meet, discuss and then decide on the candidate to be fielded for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat that fell vacant after the sudden demise of MoS Railways Suresh Angadi. The ex-Dy CM explained that Belagavi was a Hindutva centre and that the party could give the poll ticket to any Kuruba, Vokkaliga, Brahmin, Lingayat or the followers of any saints and hence no Muslim candidate would be fielded.

'Will not give ticket to Muslims'

"We will give it to Kurubas, Vokkaliga, Lingayat but we will not give a ticket to a Muslim. Belgavi is a Hindutva centre. There is no question of fielding Muslim candidates. We will give a ticket to Hindutva follower. I don't know if we will give it to a Shankracharya follower, or a Chennama follower or a Rayanna follower but we will sit together as a party and decide on who should be fielded", KS Eshwarappa said, speaking to reporters on Sunday.

BJP is riding high on momentum after winning both RR Nagar and Sira constituencies in the recently concluded Assembly bypolls, thereby paving way for BS Yediyurappa to establish a stable government. The saffron party's principal opposition, the Congress and the JD(S), were left red-faced after their strongholds were breached by the BJP in the by-elections - forcing both DK Shivakumar (KPCC chief) and HD Kumaraswamy to rethink their next political course. However, another significant electoral battle awaits BJP in the north Karnataka as Basavakalyan and Maski are also set to witness by-elections soon.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa is faced with hurdles at multiple levels - both state and at Centre. With reports of leadership change doing rounds, the senior BJP neta still awaits his central leadership's nod to go ahead with his much-awaited cabinet expansion. Further, Yediyurappa's decision to recommend to the Centre to include Veerashaivas-Lingayats in the OBC quota has not gone down well - both within the party and outside - forcing the Lingayat strongman to defer the move. Yediyurappa's move was touted by the Opposition as a path to seek votes on popularity & appeasement basis for the upcoming bypolls.

