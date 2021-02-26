Ex-Haryana Chief Ashok Tanwar Launches New Political Party; Names It 'Apna Bharat Morcha'

Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Thursday launched a new political party "Apna Bharat Morcha" in the national capital. The launch event, which was held at the Constitution Club in the National Capital, attended by scores of youth and Tanwar supporters including former Tripura Congress chief Kirit Pradyut Deb Barman.

At the launch event, Ashok Tanawar said, "The Apna Bharat Morcha is a value-driven initiative, which will work with a three-pillared approach of dialogue, debate and discussion to add not only verve to Indian ethos of unity in diversity but will also lay the foundation for truly making our country the land of hope and fulfilment."

A party to "fulfil the aspirations" of youth

While speaking on the need for launching a new political front, the 44-year-old leader said that a platform was needed to "crystallise positive energies" and "fulfil the aspirations" of the youth of the nation. Stating that "Anpa Bharat Morcha" will be an agent for positive changes, the former Congress leader said that his party will be a platform to give voice to the voiceless.

He said, "It will be a dynamic, value-based platform for consolidating diverse voices and perspectives, which are neglected by the mainstream political parties. It is a movement against the tyranny of ideological vacuum and apathy of the present leadership."

Ashok Tanwar, who was an MP from Sirsa in Lok Sabha during 2009-14, had quit Congress days before the Haryana Assembly polls that were held in October 2019. The ex-Haryana Congress chief had revolted against the party's leadership alleging irregularities and corruption in ticket distribution and had even protested outside the Congress chief's 10 Janpath residence. After he quit the party, he was replaced by Kumari Selja as the state party chief while the former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was made the Congress legislative party leader.

(With PTI inputs)