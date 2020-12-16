Ex-TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari Accuses WB Govt Of Police Repression, Seeks Guv's Intervention

In a big development on Wednesday, former TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the West Bengal government was indulging in "political vendetta" against him. In a letter addressed to WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Adhikari sought his intervention so that the police and administration apparatus is dissuaded from implicating him and his followers in criminal cases. Maintaining that he had served the people in all positions during his career spanning 25 years, the TMC heavyweight attributed the "police repression" to the change in his political stance.

Casting aspersions on the governance in the state, Adhikari opined that such "sinister moves" are antithetical to the Constitution. Moreover, he added, "Surely 'political bonhomie' with the ruling party or dispensation cannot be an essential prerequisite for enjoying liberty and human rights, as is the situation presently". The letter urged Dhankhar to initiate appropriate action on the basis of facts. Writing on Twitter, the WB Governor responded that he will be taking the "expected steps".

Suvendu Adhikari former minister @MamataOfficial has by way of representation sought my intervention so that police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice and administration are dissuaded from implicating him and associates in criminal cases out of political vendetta.



Taking expected steps. pic.twitter.com/NXwH914Eog — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 16, 2020

Read: Ex-TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari To Join BJP On Saturday In Amit Shah's Presence: Sources

Suvendu Adhikari resigns as MLA

After maintaining distance from the TMC leadership for quite some time, Suvendu Adhikari visited the WB Assembly earlier in the day and resigned as the MLA from the Nandigram constituency. Adhikari, who had resigned from the West Bengal Cabinet on November 27, is yet to resign from the primary membership of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. At present, his brother Dibyendu Adhikari and father Sisir Adhikari are serving as a TMC MLA and MP respectively. The Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. The disgruntled TMC leader's move is being perceived as a setback to TMC in the run-up to the WB Assembly polls.

Read: Mamata's TMC Reaches Out To Miffed Rajib Banerjee; Expels Suvendu Adhikari's Close Aide

BJP welcomes development

Addressing a press conference after this development, Mukul Roy- BJP vice president and former aide of WB CM Mamata Banerjee indicated that BJP would welcome Adhikari's induction into the party. He also claimed that the ex-Nandigram legislator had resigned from the primary membership of TMC. Furthermore, Roy appreciated the rise of Adhikari in electoral politics.

BJP's Mukul Roy remarked, "I have already said that if Suvendi leaves the party, I will be happier and we will welcome him. And now what I have heard, he has resigned from his primary membership. That means Suvendu has broken his links with TMC totally. This is definitely a big decision in West Bengal for a mass movement. I have already said that I welcome this decision. A boy has reached a position by a mass movement."

Read: Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Suvendu Adhikari's Exit: 'TMC As Deep-rooted As Banyan Tree'