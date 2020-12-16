Ex-TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari To Join BJP On Saturday In Amit Shah's Presence: Sources

With Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari quitting as the Nandigram MLA, sources reported on Wednesday, that Adhikari is set to join the saffron party on Saturday, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Adhikari is set to join BJP in the presence of ex-BJP chief Amit Shah at Medinipur town in West Midnapore district, which is Shah's first stop in his second Bengal visit in two months. Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation as an MLA of the Bengal Assembly to the Speaker urging him to accept his resignation at the earliest. Both Congress and BJP are awaiting Adhikari's next move, welcoming him to their party.

Suvendu to join BJP?

Reacting to Suvnedu Adhikari joining BJP during Shah's visit, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, "This is the buzz doing the rounds. People are also hoping for the same. And the sequence of events is gearing towards that. What he wants to do depends on him".

Suvendu Adhikari resigns from cabinet

Last month, Adhikari resigned from the cabinet post of Transport minister after quitting as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman, saying it was 'difficult to work in TMC'. After his quitting, his aide - Kanishka Panda was expelled as general secretary of TMC's East Midnapore district unit for alleged anti-party activities. Panda had reportedly made statements against Abhishek Banerjee and had questioned the way the party was run by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Moreover, TMC leader and West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee too had hit out at TMC, saying that those working in the interest of people and hardworking are not getting due importance in Trinamool. Rajib maintained that he is with the Trinamool Congress and has not quit the state cabinet, he also said that he won't share with the media whether he had any talks with the party in recent times. Adhikari - who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts has been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies not under Trinamool flag or its supremo - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters, and had skipped cabinet meetings.

What happened between Adhikari & Trinamool?

In November, while addressing a rally to mark the 'Nandigram Diwas', Adhikari lashed out saying, "After 13 years, a few people are now coming here as the elections are approaching. I want to tell them if they are coming before polls, they will have to come after elections too". Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, who has been roped by Mamata Banerjee for her re-election bid, visited Adhikari's East Midnapore residence and spoke to his father, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari. Trinamool delegated two senior MPs - including Sougata Roy to be in regular touch with Adhikari and pacify his demands; but failed to do so. West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.