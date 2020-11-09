Fadnavis & BJP Ask courts To Take Cognisance Of "mishandling Of Custody" of Arnab Goswami

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday requested the courts to take suo moto cognizance of the way MVA State Government in Maharashtra has treated Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during the entire process of arrest to handling under custody. His tweet was shortly before the Bombay High Court pronounced its verdict on Arnab's interim application.

'Our humble request to the HC to take suo moto cognizance'

While deciding on the matter today, it is our humble request to the Hon High Court to take suo moto cognizance of the way MVA State Government in Maharashtra has treated Arnab Goswami during the entire process of arrest to handling under custody, as alleged by him. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 9, 2020

Similarly, BJP Maharashtra in a tweet said that it hopes the "Courts have seen how Maharashtra state government has mishandled the custody of Republic Network Editor and Chief Arnab Goswami." The Opposition party in the state further said that it is the "collective wish of the people that Court will rise to the occasion and uphold freedom of expression and liberty and grant bail."

We hope the Courts have seen how Maharashtra state government has mishandled the custody of Republic Network editor and chief Arnab Goswami. It is the collective wish of the people that Court will rise to the occasion and uphold freedom of expression and liberty and grant bail. — भाजपा महाराष्ट्र (@BJP4Maharashtra) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court rejecting the interim application in Arnab's illegal arrest case on Monday said that Arnab's right to approach Session Court exists. The HC has said that the Session Court will decide on bail in a 4-day time limit.

Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail

This comes after Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday after four nights in judicial custody. "My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

#IndiaWithArnab | Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s statement: With Arnab publicly disclosing threat to his life & atrocities faced in custody, law & order officers, the state & national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband pic.twitter.com/OltU13IzOT — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

