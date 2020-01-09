It's On! Fadnavis Breaks Silence On Meeting With Raj Thackeray; BJP-MNS A Possibility

In a massive development on Thursday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis admitted that the BJP could consider an alliance with Raj Thackeray led MNS in the future. Breaking his silence after his secret meeting with Thackeray, Fadnavis added a caveat that the MNS would have to bring about changes in its ideology and way of functioning. This assumes tremendous significance amid reports that Raj Thackeray is likely to announce a major ideological shift towards Hindutva on January 23, the birth anniversary of his uncle and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Fadnavis also clarified that there was no discussion of immediately forging an alliance in the meeting. However, sources reveal that Thackeray has decided to extend support to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. With the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in power currently, the BJP and MNS have emerged as the main opposition parties in Maharashtra. The rumours about an alliance come only a few months after Raj Thackeray openly campaigned against BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, drawing massive crowds. In fact, the videos of his speeches were shared by the opposition all over the country.

Speculation about BJP-MNS tie-up

In a party meeting held in Pune recently, the MNS supremo was very critical of Shiv Sena's distancing itself from Hindutva, according to sources. Meanwhile, the BJP too has repeatedly taken on the Sena for compromising with its ideology for the sake of power. In another development, BJP workers in Palghar put up a banner featuring Raj Thackeray, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis in the run-up to the District Council election.

Sources reveal that BJP MLA Ashish Shelar also met Raj Thackeray recently. Moreover, senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar confirmed that his party could potentially ally with the BJP to take on the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The speculation of the party veering towards Hindutva gained momentum as MNS has reportedly discarded its current flag- which has three colours- saffron, green and blue. The new saffron flag with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s seal on it is expected to be unveiled very soon.

