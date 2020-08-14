Subramanian Swamy Inquires About '2 Ambulances' & '2 Samuels' In Sushant Death Case

As demand grows for a fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday has said asked why was two ambulances called on the day the Bollywood actor died in his Bandra residence in Mumbai and inquired who called them. Taking to Twitter, Swamy, who is among the top voices demanding a CBI probe in the matter, has asked where is Sushant's house manager Samuel missing and what are the two Samuels saying. Swamy is referring to Samuel - who was hired as house manager of the late actor allegedly by Rhea, and another is Samuel Haokip who was Sushant's ex-flatmate.

So far, three versions have surfaced about the time when the actor was found dead. While, the owner of the ambulance, Laxman Bandgar told Republic TV that Mumbai Police brought the body down, Siddharth Pithani claimed he 'took the knife, cut the cloth, and got him down' and Akshay Bandgar, the ambulance driver said he brought the body down.

While Swamy claims that Samuel is missing, the house manager Samuel Miranda was last seen on August 6, when he arrived at ED office and was grilled by the investigative agency for over 9 hours in the case related to money laundering. As he left the ED office after being grilled by ED, he refused to speak to the media. Sources said that he was asked about Rhea-link but he reportedly did not provide an answer to the ED. Earlier, Miranda had recorded his statement with the Bihar Police. He had gone into ‘hiding’, as per his neighbours, since then before his appearance at the ED.

On the other hand, ex-flatmate of Sushant Samuel Haokip spoke to Republic TV on August 3, and demanded thorough investigation into the actor’s death. Samuel stated that he does not want to believe the versions out in the media, including the one by Siddharth Pithani, who was also his flatmate, and added that he had never heard of Sandip Ssingh.

Why were two ambulance? Who called them? If I don’t get truthful answers we may get a clue why SSR loyal servant Samuel is missing . Is he alive or dead.? Was one ambulance intended for him? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 14, 2020

Centre bats for CBI Probe

Meanwhile, Centre on Thursday asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

Maharashtra govt files reply to SC

On the other hand, the Maharashtra government in its previous reply to the SC has attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea of 'committing criminal breach of trust', 'abetment of suicide' occurred in Mumbai. The government has stated that Rajput's father was not 'within his rights' in registering a complaint at Bihar's Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna when the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai, within the limits of Bandra police. The government has also stated that Rajput's father never made any request to the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Rhea.

Sushant's family's reply to SC

In their response to the top court, Sushant's family highlighted the jurisdiction of Bihar Police in the matter and pointed out that Mumbai Police have not been investigating the case seriously while also attempting to delay the case. Furthermore, the respondent - Sushant's father has also highlighted that Rhea Chakraborty had herself asked for a CBI inquiry and had reiterated that she had no objection if the transfer of the investigation was done by the Supreme Court.

