Farm Laws Impasse: TMC Questions Impartiality Of SC-formed Panel, Alleges 'systemic Bias'

Weighing in on the SC's order staying the implementation of the farm laws on Tuesday, TMC MP Mahua Moitra cast aspersions on the credibility of the 4-member committee. The apex court has formed a 4-member panel comprising agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat to solicit the views of farmers and the Union government. This panel has been directed to submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws to the SC within two months from the date of its first sitting.

However, Mahua opined that this committee had shattered all hopes of farmers getting justice. Claiming that all 4 members of the committee are in favour of the farm laws, she alleged that this was a "smart way" to ensure that the farmers end their stir and the Centre wriggles out of the crisis. According to her, the SC-constituted committee would ultimately approve the agrarian laws after two months resulting in farmers losing the momentum. The TMC government will table a resolution against the farm laws during a two-day special session of the West Bengal Assembly commencing on January 27.

My contemptuous take:



A not-so-smart way to gain 2 months, get farmers back home, get govt out of corner & then ultimately committee report says go ahead!

By then all momentum lost — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 12, 2021

SC stays implementation of farm laws

Earlier in the day, a three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian laid down the roadmap for the resolution of the standoff over the three farm laws passed by Parliament. It has not only ordered that the Minimum Support Price system in place before the enactment of the agrarian legislation shall continue but also made it clear that the landholdings of the farmers shall be protected. Additionally, the representatives of all farmer unions, irrespective of whether they are holding a protest or not, have been asked to participate in the deliberations of the 4-member committee and put forth their viewpoints. Though the court said that it did not intend to stifle a "peaceful protest", it appealed to the farmers' unions to convince their members to get back to their livelihood as a result of this "extraordinary order".

