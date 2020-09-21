'Farm Sector Functioning Smoothly, No Shortage Of Foodgrains': Centre On Impact Of COVID

The agriculture sector has functioned "smoothly" as there has been no shortage of foodgrains, vegetables, and dairy products during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has informed the Lok Sabha. India's strict nationwide lockdown kicked in on March 25 in the initial stage of COVID-19 outbreak, and restrictions started to ease from June under various 'Unlock' phases.

In a written reply to an unstarred question by Congress MP Manish Tewari which sought details of the overall impact of COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown on the farm sector, Tomar said all necessary exemptions were allowed for agricultural activities during the lockdown period and the Centre took steps to ensure smooth sowing operation during pre-monsoon and monsoon (June-September) period.

'Proactive steps taken, good results seen'

The Minister said timely interventions and exemptions resulted in "good results" as Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) for disease prevention were communicated to farmers for their safety and keeping social distancing while undertaking farm-related activities.

"As a result of the proactive steps taken, both harvesting activities of the Rabi crop, and sowing activities of summer crops were undertaken in a systematic manner. National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign-2020 was organized through Video Conference on April 16 to discuss with the States on challenges and strategies for crop management during Kharif cultivation. There has been satisfactory progress of sowing area coverage under Kharif crops," Tomar said in his reply.

As per government data, as on September 18, the total area sown for Kharif (summer) crops stands at 1113.63 lakh hectare area against 1053.52 lakh hectare area during the corresponding period of last year, thus posting an increase of 5.71%.

Narendra Singh Tomar also pointed out that as per the Provisional Estimates of National Income 2019-20 released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on August 31, the growth rate of real Gross Value Added (GVA) of Agriculture and Allied sectors is 3.4 % in the First Quarter (April-June), 2020-21.

Agriculture was the only one among the eight majors sectors that saw positive growth in an economy that contracted a record 23.9%.

Financial assistance to farmers

Though the Agriculture Minister didn't directly respond to the question seeking details of lockdown's impact on the 'incomes' of small and marginal farmers, he highlighted financial assistance worth Rs 20,926 crore extended to about 10.46 crore farmer families under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme.

When asked about the increase in the incidence of agriculture/ debt as a consequence of lockdown in the first quarter of the current fiscal, Narendra Singh Tomar said the government had provided the facility of Kisan Credit Card to the farmers to invest in crops and animal husbandry and fisheries.

"Under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), total claims of Rs 5,326.7 crores were paid during the lockdown period. PMFBY was made more efficient and farmer-friendly and made voluntary for all farmers... Further benefit of 2% Interest Subvention (IS) to Banks and 3% Prompt Repayment Incentive (PRI) to all farmers for all crop loans up to Rs. 3 lakh given by banks was extended till 31/8/2020."

