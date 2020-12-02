Farmers' Unions To Burn Effigies In Maha, Gujarat On Dec 5 In Protest Against Farm Laws

Intensifying the protests against the agrarian laws introduced by the Centre and extending support to the ongoing farmers' agitation in the national capital, President of the Krantikari Kisan Union, Darshan Pal has called for burning of effigies throughout the country on December 5. The Krantikari Kisan Union has demanded that the Central government call a special Parliament session to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Joining the protest, Lok Sangharsh Morcha leader Pratibha Shinde also threatened the Centre to repeal the laws in contention, or else the 'movement will become huge and the government will fall'. Moreover, the Lok Sangharsh Morcha has announced burning of effigies in every district of Maharashtra and Gujarat on December 5 to demonstrate against the Central government. The protests have been announced even as the Centre is scheduled to hold another round of talks with farmers' representatives on Thursday after the third meeting on Tuesday.

We call for burning of effigies throughout the country to protest against Modi government and corporate houses on December 5: Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union



Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has decided to hold a massive protest against the agrarian laws in Maharashtra on December 3. AIKS Secretary Ajit Navale has stated that the protestors will stage a 'huge protest' and block roads across the state on December 3, to extend their support to the ongoing agitation. Moreover, as per reports, representatives of other unions have also threatened to march to Delhi on the same day, if their demands are not met.

Centre-farmers talks end inconclusively

The third round of talks between Centre and farmers' representatives ended inconclusively on Tuesday, with the fourth round of deliberations being scheduled for Thursday. After the meeting on Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked that the discussions happened in an 'amicable' environment and added that the Centre appealed to the farmers to form a small committee, which they decided against. The unions have maintained that the agitation will continue until their demands are met.

Speaking to Republic TV right after the end of discussion on Tuesday, Narendra Tomar said, "The environment of discussions was amicable. It was decided that the next round of talks will be held day after tomorrow (Thursday) at 12 pm. We tried to explain that the laws are not against them and we also told them to form a small committee and have a discussion, but they wanted everyone to deliberate together. We said we have no problem with that."

The three-hour talks with farmers' unions ended inconclusively. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, MoS Home Ministry Som Prakash and Union Minister Piyush Goyal represented the Centre in the meeting. Thousands of farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi have refused to move to the Burari Park, where the Centre has made arrangements for the protestors to continue their demonstrations peacefully. The farmers had rejected the proposal to shift citing Burari Park as an 'open jail'.

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.