Farmers' Union BKU Seeks Release Of Imprisoned Activists Amid Stir Against Agrarian Laws

On Monday, Republic TV accessed a letter written by the Bharati Kissan Union, Ekta (Ugrahan) to the Centre dated October 14 regarding the demands of the farmers. Highlighting the protests against the recent agricultural Acts and the Electricity Amendment Act, the farmers' union's senior office-bearers urged the Centre to call the peasants for negotiations and put forth a list of 10 demands. Besides the demands strictly pertaining to the farmers, BKU, Ekta (Ugrahan) also sought the immediate release of the imprisoned intellectuals, democratic rights activists and student activists.

This is being seen as a reference to some of the accused persons detained in the Bhima Koregaon- Elgar Parishad case, Delhi riots case and in connection with the anti-CAA protests. The letter also called for the withdrawal of the alleged " false" cases against them. Moreover, the farmers' association urged the Union government to withdraw all restrictions against the "right to struggle". Some of the other demands include repeal of the three farm laws, implementation of the Public Distribution System across the country, legal status to government procurement on MSP, implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations and control on the influence of big traders and multinational companies.

Here is the letter dated October 14, 2020:

Opposition to agrarian laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. Concerns have been raised about the future of APMCs and MSP. Even as the Centre will hold the 6th round of talks with the farmers' unions on Wednesday, the latter has announced that they will go ahead with the Bharat Bandh on December 8.

