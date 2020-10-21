'It's Vendetta, It's Wrong': Central Minister Slams Plot Against Republic & Arnab Goswami

Reacting to the back-to-back stings by Republic Media Network which exposes Maharasthra government's conspiracy to target the Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami respectively, Union Power Minister RK Singh on Wednesday has hit out at Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh and MVA. He has also condemned NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's remarks on Arnab Goswami and the media.

Union Minister hits out at Maharashtra Government

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Prakash Singh, the Union Minister said, "I have been watching the whole sequence of events. This is true that Republic TV brought out the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and for that, I want to congratulate the Republic Media Network. If there is any crime and there is a cover-up, the people of the country do not accept it. And this is also very clear, that because you all brought up this issue, the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police are hurt. They should thank the people who are bringing the issue to the knowledge of the people but instead their role in the cover-up is shocking. And for that to go on a witchhunt against a channel, is definitely vendetta. And the agency has also denied the TRP scam accusations. This is completely wrong."

A sitting minister in the Maharashtra government and a senior member of Sharad Pawar's NCP - Nawab Malik has been stung by Republic Media Network, and on-camera, he has disclosed vile, diabolical and gory details of the plot against the network's Editor-in-Chief, even going on to say 'Arnab could commit suicide'.

'Arnab will get trapped': Nawab Malik

"He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut," says Nawab Malik in the sting almost predicting the course of the investigation by the Mumbai Police and hinting that everything so far is pre-planned. "The thing is that man will get a lot of problems. I am scared that what if he goes into...a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. It gets created after a point of time," he added.

Malik adds "He (Arnab Goswami) is driving himself mad. I am scared what if he commits suicide. What is happening is, the path he has taken, he sits inside (the studio) and is self-imposed. He thinks that the world works like this only and suddenly when he gets to know that there is nothing and everything is fake, then a person can do anything, right? He thinks that the whole system should work the way his mind wants and that he can do everything and anything but when it does not happen, the person goes into a different zone, right?"

'Target Republic plot exposed'

On Monday, in another explosive sting operation, Congress spokesperson Raghvendra Shukla stated that a team has been constituted at the behest of the top-most powers in the Maharashtra government with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. 'Nobody can stop the shutting down of Republic,' the stung MVA insider says on-camera, putting forth that the ongoing attack against the channel is just the start.

"Strategy is that he (Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami) would have to be locked up. This is sure. Nobody on the planet can save him from being banned.

There is a team that has been assigned by Uddhav Ji. They have been told that 'you will just be involved in this and nothing else'. He (Arnab) should understand what he speaks," the Congress spokesman said. He goes on to state that "the team has already started its job." and more issues just like the 'TRP scam' will come out in two days.

On Sunday, Republic Media Network aired the contents of an official email from rating agency BARC clearly stating that there is not a single complaint or malpractice found against Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Crumbling the pack of lies floated and repeated over the last 9 days by Param Bir Singh and a section of the media, the BARC email to Republic Media Network’s Group CEO Vikas Khanchandani specifically confirms that there is no malpractice by the network.

