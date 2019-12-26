Former CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt For Delay In Expanding Cabinet

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi for not being able to form a full-fledged Cabinet even after nearly a month since forming the government. He claimed it was the first such instance in Maharashtra’s history. Apart from CM Uddhav Thackeray, there are only 6 ministers functioning in the state currently. Moreover, he asserted that the CM and his ministerial colleagues had a very tough task on their hands as the government had been formed by subterfuge.

Fadnavis remarked, “The Chief Minister and his colleagues will have to carry out the arduous exercise of running the government formed by subterfuge. I think that this is the first time in Maharashtra’s history that there is no sign of the Cabinet even after so many days. I think now that people have given them the chance to rule, they should at least expand the Cabinet and should run the state efficiently.”

Allocation of portfolios in Maharashtra

On December 12, the portfolios were allocated to the 6 ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. While Sena bagged Home, Urban Development, Environment, Forests, Industries and Mining and Agriculture, NCP was allocated portfolios such as Rural Development Water Resources, Finance, and Public Health. On the other hand, Congress is handling the Public Works Department, Education, Women, and Child Development and the Tribal Development ministries. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is in charge of all other portfolios that have already not been allocated to any Minister.

Cabinet expansion likely on December 30

There has been a lot of indecision in expanding the Cabinet due to a delay by Congress in approving the names. As per a report in the Saamana newspaper on Tuesday, CM Uddhav Thackeray will expand his cabinet on December 30 at 1 pm. Furthermore, the number of ministries to be allocated between the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi has been decided. According to the Saamana, the Shiv Sena and NCP will bag 10 Cabinet and 3 Minister of State positions each. On the other hand, Congress is likely to get only 10 ministries.

