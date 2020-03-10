Former TN Congress Chief Meets Rajinikanth, Says 'discussed State Affairs'

Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su Thirunavukkarasar along with his family members met actor turned politician Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday. He came to meet Rajinikanth with his family on the occasion of the first birthday of his grandson. He added that both of them had a "general" discussion on the state of affairs in Tamil Nadu.

'We had a general discussion'

"I came to meet Rajinikanth with my daughter, son-in-law, and grandson. My daughter and son-in-law wanted to get his blessings as today is the first birthday of my grandson," he told the reporters. With regard to any talks on political lines, he said that the two had a general discussion. "We generally had a discussion about the state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. We had a general discussion," he said.

With regard to Congress leader GK Vasan getting the Rajya Sabha ticket from the opposition camp, he said, "How he got the seat is immaterial to me. He is a leader whom I like very much. I wish him success." Asked about if he has any clues when Rajinikanth is going to launch his political party, he said, "I don't know when he will start the party."

'I will reveal it at the right time'

Rajinikanth held a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) in Chennai on Thursday to discuss the launch of his party and related policies among other things. The superstar said he was disappointed over a particular issue that was discussed during the meeting but refused to divulge details about the same.

Rajinikanth said, “I met with district secretaries after almost a year to check about the status of the party’s affair. They had some questions, I replied to them. We discussed many issues. I am disappointed with one issue. I will reveal it at the right time.”

Rajinikanth has also extended his support to the amended Citizenship Act while stating that he would be the first person to speak out if Muslims are affected by the new legislation. Last week, he said he had said that people call him a BJP mouthpiece if he speaks in favour of the CAA.

“The CAA has been passed in both Houses of Parliament and I don’t think it will be repealed. It pains me when people say I am a BJP mouthpiece when I speak in support of the CAA." Rajinikanth will reportedly launch his party this year and is preparing to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled for 2021.

