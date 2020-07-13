Rajasthan Politics Reduced To Trash; Congress Only Runs 'save Govt Scheme': BJP's Rathore

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Sunday said that the Congress party in Rajasthan had brought its infighting out into the open and the party has always been more concerned with its "Sarkar Bachao Karyakram" (Save the government scheme) rather than addressing the problems of the people.

'They should have done something...'

While addressing the media in Jaipur during a voluntary blood donation camp, Rathore said, "It is surprising that the people who elected Congress party to power have been forgotten by them. The party is involved in internal infighting and now they have brought it out in open. They are always in news for their "Sarkar Bachao Karyakram" (Save the government schemes) and do not have the welfare of the public in mind."

According to ANI, Rathore also alleged that CM Gehlot led state government has betrayed people of Rajasthan. "Congress could have solved their differences within themselves but instead they have reduced Rajasthan's politics to trash. 'Inhone Rajasthan ki Rajenneti ko Kachra Bana dia'" Rathore said.

"People voted for them and they have betrayed them. They should have done something for the betterment of the people, but now they are fighting within themselves," he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday night said that the party will complete its five-year tenure and neither the BJP not its allies have any reason to rejoice. Surjewala made the comments while speaking to reporters after landing in Jaipur along with Ajay Maken.

READ | Rajasthan govt crisis: Dy CM Sachin Pilot to skip Congress Legislative Party meeting

'No reason for BJP to rejoice'

Both the leaders have been sent by Congress high-command as central observers to save the government in the state. "Congress party is united. It will be united and Congress party's government will complete its tenure by serving the people of Rajasthan in the same manner as it is doing now. There is no reason for BJP and its allies to rejoice without any reason," Surjewala said.

READ | Only 75 out of 107 Congress MLAs attend Rajasthan CM Gehlot's meeting amid crisis: Sources

In the early hours of Monday Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande addressing a press conference along with Surjewala and Maken declared that the party had issued a whip to all MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held at 10:30 am.

READ | Rajasthan Crisis LIVE updates: Sachin Pilot likely to join BJP; Cong issues whip to MLAs

"Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning the personal, special reason," Pandey said. Meanwhile, according to sources, Sachin Pilot and the MLAs supporting him will not attend the meeting on Monday. Sources had hinted that Gehlot may have asked all ministers to resign from their portfolios at the all-MLA meeting, hinting at a cabinet reshuffle or expansion.

READ | Rajasthan Cong leader claims 'will bring more BJP MLAs' as Pilot & camp skip Gehlot meet

(With agency inputs)