Only 75 Out Of 107 Congress MLAs Attend Rajasthan CM Gehlot's Meeting Amid Crisis: Sources

In a major setback to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, only around 75 out of 107 Congress MLAs were present for the meeting at his residence in Jaipur on Sunday, as per sources. At present, Gehlot along with fellow Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Avinash Pande and Ajay Maken are chalking out a strategy for the Legislative Party meeting on July 13. A whip might be issued, whereby absentees in the CLP meeting will have to face harsh consequences.

However, no such step has been finalised until now. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot will skip the Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur on July 13. As per sources, over 30 Congress MLAs and some Independent legislators, who have pledged support to him, will also stay away from the meeting.

Around 75 MLAs/ministers were present in the meeting today at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence Currently Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala & Ajay Maken are meeting with Gehlot to chalk out a strategy for tomorrow's meeting of Congress Legislative Party (CLP): Source — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

It is likely that after the CLP meeting, a whip will be issued by the party and absentees will have to face the consequences but nothing has been finalized yet. Final decision will be taken after this meeting of Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Avinash Pande & Gehlot: Sources https://t.co/rkvhovqGU0 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

Trouble mounts for Congress government in Rajasthan

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of seeking to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. He claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. Incidentally, Pilot too had denied that his party MLAs were lured after the Congress won two out of the three Rajya Sabha seats in June.

But, Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on Saturday set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well.

Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction. As per sources, Pilot met BJP RS MP-elect Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier in the day. Scindia, a former leading Congress leader was responsible for the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh in March.

