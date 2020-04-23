MHA Issues Statement On The Attack On Arnab Goswami; MoS Reddy Demands Immediate Action

Union Minister of state for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday condemned the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami. Taking to Twitter, he stated that it is an attack on free speech and expression. He added that it was also an assault on the fourth pillar of Democracy -- the Media.

The Minister further urged Mumbai police for immediate action against the perpetrators.

Attack on Editor Arnab Goswami & his wife last night was an assault on the 4th Pillar of our Democracy for an attack on Journalists, high priests of Indian Media, is an attack on free speech & expression.

This is severely condemned, & I call on @MumbaiPolice for immediate action. pic.twitter.com/bQ54F5wDvD — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 23, 2020

Attack on Arnab Goswami

Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were physically attacked on Wednesday night. The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house while they were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

The goons, who used their bike to block Arnab's car and took a good hard look to identify him in the front seat before launching their attack, were caught by Arnab's security and are now in Mumbai Police's custody. After they were apprehended, the attackers confessed to Arnab's security that they were from the youth Congress and were sent by the party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.

Arnab has detailed the attack in the complaint to the Mumbai police, from which a watered down FIR was registered many hours later:

