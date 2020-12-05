Gehlot Accuses BJP Of Trying To Topple Rajasthan Govt, Claims Amit Shah Met Congress MLAs

Addressing a virtual function on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot again accused BJP of conspiring to topple the Congress government in the State. Moreover, he claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan had personally met some Congress MLAs in this regard. On this occasion, Gehlot revealed that these legislators told him that they were ashamed about Shah being the Home Minister of the country.

Thereafter, he contrasted the legacy of Shah with that of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. According to the senior Congress leader, his party MLAs were informed by BJP that it had toppled five other State governments in the past. Moreover, he added that the BJP leaders promised to engineer the fall of the government in Rajasthan too.

Congress averts political crisis in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief.

The efforts to ensure the stability of the Congress government bore fruit on August 10 when Pilot met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. In an official statement, Congress revealed that the ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM expressed his grievances in detail and held a frank, open, and conclusive discussion. Furthermore, he committed to working in the interest of the Congress party. A three-member committee was constituted to address the issues raised by the Pilot camp MLAs and reach an appropriate resolution.

On his arrival in Jaipur after the truce, Pilot opined that airing views within the party cannot be perceived as a revolt. He noted that addressing genuine governance issues was critical to avoid Congress' 2013 election debacle where the party bagged only 21 seats in the 200-member Assembly. Highlighting that no one should have a problem with constructive suggestions, Pilot contended that Congress can win the next polls only on fulfilling the demands of the people. On August 14, the Gehlot government won the trust vote in the Rajasthan Assembly.

