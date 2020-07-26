Rajasthan Govt Crisis: 'Gehlot Didn't Mean People Will Enter Raj Bhawan', Says State Min

Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Sunday said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had stated that people will come to the Raj Bhawan and not that they would go inside it. He said that Governor Kalraj Mishra is not a BJP worker, but he is the head of the Rajasthan government.

"The Chief Minister had said that people will come to Raj Bhawan. He didn't mean that people will go inside it. If even one pebble is thrown at the Governor, Chief Minister Gehlot will himself face it first, Rajasthan cabinet will face it, Rajasthan Police will face it," Khachariyawas told reporters.

This development comes at the backdrop of Congress MLAs performing yoga at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are staying at the hotel. Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said that the state government had presented a proposal to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said.

READ: 'Country is in danger': Congress fires shots at judiciary, Governor amid Rajasthan mess

Cabinet revises proposal to convene Assembly on July 31

The Ashok Gehlot Cabinet on Saturday cleared a revised proposal to be sent to the Governor, asking that a session of the assembly should be called on July 31, sources said. Sources added that a floor test is not part of the proposal. Reportedly, the Rajasthan CM only wants to show strength, hence he has called for the session. COVID-19 has been mentioned as the main agenda for the session.

READ: Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Update: Gehlot cabinet proposes calling Assembly on July 31

Gehlot discusses Rajasthan Guv's letter on law & order after demanding assembly session

In a late-night cabinet meeting on Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot discussed the six points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling an assembly session, sources said. The meeting was held at the chief minister's residence which lasted for nearly two and a half hours, as per sources. The governor had earlier sought a reply on the six points from the state government, including about the reason to call a session of the Assembly for a floor test. The cabinet note to the governor is likely to be forwarded on Saturday, the sources said.

READ: 'BJP conspiring, misusing constitutional institutions in Rajasthan,' claims Avinash Pande

READ: Rajasthan assembly may convene on July 31; floor test not on CM Gehlot's agenda: Sources

(With ANI Inputs)