Rajasthan Assembly May Convene on July 31; Floor Test Not On CM Gehlot's Agenda: Sources

As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has submitted a revised proposal to the Governor on convening the assembly session, sources said that a floor test is not part of the proposal. Sources said that the Rajasthan CM only wants to show strength, hence called for the session. While Coronavirus has been mentioned as the main agenda for the session, sources also pegged July 31 as the tentative date for the assembly session.

Gehlot's threat

On Friday, Chief Minister Gehlot alleged that the Centre is pressurising Governor Kalraj Mishra to not allow assembly sessions in the state. Revealing that he had demanded assembly session to prove his majority in the House, Gehlot said that even after repeated requests, Governor Kalraj Mishra has not responded. Moreover, Gehlot issued a threat to the Governor saying that if he doesn't allow the session, people of the state might gherao the Raj Bhavan and he would not take responsibility for any such incident. Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot also held a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan to press for an assembly session.

Moreover, while addressing MLAs at Hotel Fairmont on Saturday, Gehlot said that they would gherao PM's residence if need be. "We will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President if needed. Also, if required, we will stage protest outside PM's residence," CM Gehlot said.

Rajasthan Governor 'hurt' at CM's remark

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra wrote to Chief MinisterGehlot, asking him to explain his warning on the possibility of people gheraoing the Raj Bhavan. Lamenting that Gehlot gave a political spin to his constitutional decision, Mishra asserted that he was well within his rights to examine the proposal pertaining to the special Assembly session. According to the Governor, the Rajasthan CM made the contentious remarks even before he could consult experts.

