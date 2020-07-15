Gehlot Maligning My Image; Only Spoke To Priyanka; Wronged After Rahul Quit: Sachin Pilot

A day after being sacked from the post of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that he is not joining BJP or any other party, adding that he has been a loyalist of the Congress. The 'rebel' leader said that he won't remain silent anymore and is considering legal options to fight CM Gehlot whom he has accused of "doing wrong things & maligning his image."

'Only spoke to Priyanka Vadra Gandhi'

"I am not joining BJP or any other party, I have been a loyalist of the Congress. Except for Priyanka Ji, I have not spoken to anyone else. Whatever Gehlot is doing with me is wrong and wants to malign my image. Ever since Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president, I have been a victim of wrongdoings and I remained silent but not anymore. We are looking at the legal options moving ahead and this is a fight for Rajasthan and its people," Sachin Pilot said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Wednesday said that a notice has been issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other party members, for not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings. "If they don't respond within 2 days, then it will be considered that they are withdrawing their membership from CLP," Avinash Pande said.

Negotiations with BJP?

According to sources, Sachin Pilot has made it clear to the BJP, that if he were to join the party, he would want to take the lead as the Rajasthan Government's Chief Minister. Pilot's demand may meet an impasse since the Rajasthan BJP has some top brass and seasoned leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Om Birla, who would be considered as top candidates to lead the state if BJP were to form a government in Rajasthan, sources informed.

On the other hand, BJP has allegedly offered Sachin Pilot the Home Ministry and the Finance Ministry in the state, along with letting him continue as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, a post in which he has served since the 2018 Elections. Meanwhile, rumours have also suggested that Sachin Pilot may float his own party and BJP may readily offer to provide support to Pilot and his loyalists.

