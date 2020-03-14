Azad Seeks Democracy's Restoration In J&K After Meeting Farooq Abdullah; Slams Apni Party

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar on Saturday.

Azad called on Abdullah at his residence, where the two leaders discussed the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 last August.

After a 2 hour long close door meet, the duo addressed the press.

“It is a great thing that after 7 months of incarceration that Farooq Abdullah has been freed. Normally people are kept in custody for breaking any laws, but they were detained before the abrogation of 370 and as such there was no law breaking,” while talking to reporters, Azad said.

He further added that he had also visited on behalf of all the MPs, MLAs and leaders who have raised the custody issue and other issues on behalf of people, from time to time.

'Political process should be initiated'

“A political process should be initiated immediately here and a government should be elected by the choice of the people,” Azad said.

While raising fingers at the government, he said “No work is happening, everything has come to a standstill - business and tourism is dead,” said Azad.

Meanwhile, making a direct attack at Altaf Bukhari’s newly launched political party Apni Party, the Congress leader said “Such parties have been created many times by agencies and it is a fallacy that such parties can run the government."

In order to restore democracy on the ground, he demanded that “all jailed persons should be released and democracy should be allowed to prosper.”

