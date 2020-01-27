TikTok Star Puts On Modi Mask While Walking Next To Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi CM Reacts

A video has surfaced online, posted by popular TikTok creator Akash Sagar (@akash.sagar). It shows Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in-person walking as part of a padyatra and the TikTok star putting on a mask of PM Modi while walking next to the AAP supremo. In the video, Sagar can be seen walking alongside AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal. He pulls up next to Kejriwal for a short period of time and suddenly dons a Modi mask. At this point, he clearly catches Kejriwal by surprise, and then attempts to pull off another stunt.

READ: Laxmi Agarwal Appears In A TikTok Video With Neha Kakkar, Says "U Are Best"

Tiktok has so much undiscovered talent🤣🤣😂😂😹😹 pic.twitter.com/R5Qq1xwNSN — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) January 26, 2020

TikTok star puts Modi mask

Kejriwal can be seen smiling in response to the bizarre incident. The video ends while Akash puts on an 'Indian joker face' which is a 'trolled' expression popular in the TikTok world. Sagar has previously posted content mocking protests against the recent Citizenship Amendment Act.

READ: This 19 Year Old TikTok Star Jannat Zubair's Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned

God level trolling 😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏 — Dr. Bewda Rick (@SavageRaptor7) January 26, 2020

Epic trolling — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) January 26, 2020

Hahaha — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) January 26, 2020

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Admi Party Chief and Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participated in a roadshow on Saturday as well as on Monday. Days ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also launched a campaign named ''kaam ki chai''. He has also announced a website wherein he will 'virtually' visit people's homes and apprise them of his government's achievements. People of Delhi will cast their votes on February 8 and the counting for votes will be held on February 11.

READ: Republic Day 2020: TikTok Urges Users To Share Wishes In Native Languages

READ: TikTok Artist Transforms Herself Into American Actor Timothee Chalamet

READ: Anita Hassanandani Does Cutest Thing To Make TikTok Videos With Hubby Rohit; Watch



