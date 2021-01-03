Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition's Remarks On COVID Vaccine, Says 'Trust In Our Scientists'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday slammed the opposition which has resorted to the politicization over the DCGI's green signal for the restricted emergency use of two indigenous Coronavirus vaccines.

"I will only say today that it is a happy occasion for the country and it is time to honour our scientists. There is no need to do any politics on this. This is good news for those people who were living in fear and don't add it to politics and respect scientists. Do not abuse scientists, instead of honouring them. Many leaders of the country have raised the question of scientists. I think it is very sad," Singh told ANI.

The BJP MP from Begusarai also lauded scientists of the country for developing COVID -19 vaccines and called it a matter of pride and urging that the scientists should not be defamed.

"If anyone wants to ask a question, do raise but have trust in our scientists. All this is happening with due protocols. Scientists of the country should not be defamed in the world. Today, under the self-reliant (Atmanirbhar Bharat) the scientists of the country have achieved such success. Many countries have worked on the vaccine to fight the COVID-19. India has also worked and it is a matter of pride for me," he said.

Slamming Congress leaders and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for their remarks against the vaccines, Giriraj Singh said, "I do not understand that Congress had a problem when there were China-India border issues. Someone would say I will not take the BJP vaccine. It is unfortunate."

Hitting out further at Akhilesh Yadav for calling it a BJP vaccine and stating that he wouldn't administer the vaccine, Giriraj Sing said, "I do not understand that these are the people who would secretly get vaccinated but they will hide this from the people to keep people in a state of illusion through such things. The vaccine belongs to the country. Scientists belong to the country and it is a symbol of self-reliant India. There can be nothing better than this."

DCGI gives nod to restricted emergency use of Covishield and Covaxin

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani on Sunday announced that the vaccines of Serum Institute of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. Dr VG Somani also informed that permission to conduct phase III trials have been granted to Cadila Healthcare vaccine against Coronavirus.

The massive development comes a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) made recommendations to the Drugs Controller General of India to grant permission for restricted emergency use of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's vaccines. As per an official release, the SEC met on Friday and Saturday and made its recommendations in respect of the accelerated approval process request of the SII, Bharat Biotech International Ltd as well as about phase-III trials of Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

(with inputs from ANI)

