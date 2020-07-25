'No Right To Stay In Power': Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Govt Over Gonda Kidnapping Case

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the incident of the kidnapping of a trader's grandson. Three miscreants kidnapped the six-year-old in UP's Gonda, and called the family on Friday, demanding extortion money of Rs 4 crore. However, the kid has been rescued.

"After Kanpur, the news of the kidnapping of a businessman's grandson in Gonda has angered the people of Uttar Pradesh. If the BJP government cannot protect the children of UP, then it has no right to stay in power. The criminals seem to have made an encounter of the government which specialises in encounter," said Yadav in Hindi.

READ | India Extends $1 Million Medical Aid To North Korea For WHO's Anti-tuberculosis Mission

READ | Saif Ali Khan Stands Out As Bitterly Honest Artist-in-recluse In Sushant's 'Dil Bechara'

UP DGP briefing on the rescue operation

Addressing the media on Saturday morning, UP DGP Prashant Kumar said, "Yesterday we acted immediately after the news of kidnapping. We deployed the local team and STF. Today early morning encounter broke when the kidnappers were moving the child to a different location. The kidnapped child has been rescued. Two kidnappers have been injured in the encounter and four are arrested. Police are also injured and the treatment is underway. One lakh prize money will be given to local Police and STF."

According to police, the six-year-old boy was standing at a distance when the accused persons in a car approached him to give hand sanitiser and pulled him inside the vehicle. After some time, a woman called the boy's family members demanding a ransom of Rs 4 crore. However, as per eyewitnesses, the team which had come to the locality did not have any woman, as per reports.

The police has said that the car used in the kidnapping, a 32-bore pistol, and two 315-bore pistols have also been recovered.

READ | UP Police Rescues six-year-old Boy Kidnapped From Gonda; Accused Arrested After Encounter

READ | Guthka Trader's Grandson Abducted In UP's Gonda; Rs 4-cr Ransom Demanded