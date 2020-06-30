Sonam Wangchuk Issues First Reply As 'Boycott China' Call Culminates In India's 59-app Ban

Quick links:
Causing a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions, the Government of India banned 59 China-origin Apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser. The move comes amid rising sentiment among the Indian citizens to ‘Boycott Chinese goods’. The man who gave a clarion call for the movement, Sonam Wangchuk, on Tuesday reacted to the Government’s enormous decision.
Wangchuk took to Twitter to express his joy at the development, adding that the credit goes to the billions of citizens and the Government of India. The education reformer implied that the united spirit of Indians paved the way for the massive step towards becoming a self-reliant nation.
I'm flooded with calls from media channels on the 59 apps!— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) June 29, 2020
Sorry wrong number!
Credit, if any, goes entirely to the billion+ citizens and Govt of India...
So, dear friends in media... pls DO NOT call me.#walletpower#BoycottMadeInChina#SoftwareInAWeekHardwareInAYear
Following tensions on the border with China, Sonam Wangchuk had initiated the ‘Boycott Chinese goods’ movement last month, encouraging the people of India to give up Chinese software in a week and hardware in a year. In an overwhelming response to the movement, scores of citizens boycotted Made in China goods and protested against the companies.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
After 20 soldiers were martyred at the LAC, several groups across the nation have protested against the sale of Chinese goods. Moreover, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways has terminated a Chinese company’s contract. The BCCI too has called a council meeting to rethink its sponsorship from Chinese companies. Centre too has taken several steps to decrease Chinese imports to make India more self-reliant. Apart from these, recently several Indian companies with Chinese funding have faced the ire of the public as 'ban Chinese goods' sentiment grows stronger.
