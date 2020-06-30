Sonam Wangchuk Issues First Reply As 'Boycott China' Call Culminates In India's 59-app Ban

Causing a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions, the Government of India banned 59 China-origin Apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser. The move comes amid rising sentiment among the Indian citizens to ‘Boycott Chinese goods’. The man who gave a clarion call for the movement, Sonam Wangchuk, on Tuesday reacted to the Government’s enormous decision.

Wangchuk took to Twitter to express his joy at the development, adding that the credit goes to the billions of citizens and the Government of India. The education reformer implied that the united spirit of Indians paved the way for the massive step towards becoming a self-reliant nation.

READ | Govt Of India Bans 59 Chinese Apps; Tik Tok, UC Browser, WeChat Included In The List

I'm flooded with calls from media channels on the 59 apps!

Sorry wrong number!



Credit, if any, goes entirely to the billion+ citizens and Govt of India...



So, dear friends in media... pls DO NOT call me.#walletpower#BoycottMadeInChina#SoftwareInAWeekHardwareInAYear — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) June 29, 2020

Following tensions on the border with China, Sonam Wangchuk had initiated the ‘Boycott Chinese goods’ movement last month, encouraging the people of India to give up Chinese software in a week and hardware in a year. In an overwhelming response to the movement, scores of citizens boycotted Made in China goods and protested against the companies.

READ | Incidents On Twitter, Google Proving That China Is Coming Under Pressure: Sonam Wangchuk

India bans 59 Chinese apps

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

READ | Chinese Mouthpiece Stooge Hurls Low Jibe At India Over 59-app-ban; Gets Trolled By Netizen

Anti-China sentiment in India

After 20 soldiers were martyred at the LAC, several groups across the nation have protested against the sale of Chinese goods. Moreover, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways has terminated a Chinese company’s contract. The BCCI too has called a council meeting to rethink its sponsorship from Chinese companies. Centre too has taken several steps to decrease Chinese imports to make India more self-reliant. Apart from these, recently several Indian companies with Chinese funding have faced the ire of the public as 'ban Chinese goods' sentiment grows stronger.

READ | 'Befitting Reply Given In Ladakh': PM Modi Fires Strong Statement On China In Mann Ki Baat