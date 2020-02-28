'Govt Will Take Back Cases With No Serious Charges In Koregaon Bhima protest': Nawab Malik

NCP Leader and Maharashtra Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik on Friday, February 28, said that the Maharashtra government led by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will take back all the cases with no serious charges registered during the Bhim Koregoan protest. Malik also said that the government has started the process of withdrawing cases and mentioned that a few cases have already been withdrawn.

While speaking to the media, Malik said, "Government has decided that we will take all the cases where there are no serious charges. The process has been started some are already withdrawn, some will be taken back. All the cases will be withdrawn by the Maharashtra government only serious charges will be examined."

Maharashtra govt withdraws Bhima-Koregaon cases

Maharashtra government on Thursday withdrew 348 cases registered in the Bhim Koregoan protests, as announced by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Moreover, the government has also withdrawn 460 cases registered in the Maratha reservation agitation.

Deshmukh also announced that the state government was considering to set up an inquiry commission under the Maharashtra Police Act to probe the Elgar Parishad case.

"Of the total 649 cases filed against several people in Koregaon Bhima violence, 348 cases have been withdrawn so far. Rest of the cases will be withdrawn as and when the inquiry gets over," said Deshmukh.

'Will drop Koregaon Bhima cases': Uddhav Thackeray

Days after taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray agreed to let go of the criminal cases filed against Dalit activists in the Bhima Koregaon case. Speaking to reporters, Thackeray clarified that the previous BJP-Sena government had ordered the dropping of charges against those who had not committed serious offenses.

Apart from the above-mentioned protests, the Thackeray-led MVA government had announced the withdrawal of cases in relation to the Aarey protests and Nanar refinery protests as well.

What happened in the Elgar Parishad transfer?

Amid ideological rifts in the Aghadi, the NCP wished to probe into the Elgar Parishad case in which nine activists have been charged with 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India'. But the Centre decided to transfer the case to NIA, without consulting the state.

While the State's Home Minister approached a Pune court challenging the transfer, the CM Uddhav Thackeray -- whose party was a part of the Fadnavis government -- gave a No Objection Certificate to the transfer of the case to NIA and has been slammed by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

