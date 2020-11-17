Gujarat Model To Be Emulated In West Bengal To Generate Employment: Dilip Ghosh

After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a swipe at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) asking them to leave West Bengal and settle in Gujarat, BJP's state chief Dilip Ghosh hit back at the party, saying that they wanted to apply the Gujarat model to West Bengal so that they could create employment in the state.

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal polls, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had slammed the BJP saying that the party was trying to 'transform' Bengal into Gujarat. Ghosh agreed to Mamata's allegations, saying that the saffron party wanted to do so so that citizens of Bengal could get employment in their own state without having to travel to Gujarat in search of it.

"At times Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) says that there are attempts to transform Bengal into Gujarat. I say, of course, we want to transform it into Gujarat so that people of West Bengal get employment here itself and need not go to Gujarat anymore," Ghosh said.

Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had alleged that West Bengal has become a hub of 'terrorists and anti-nationals', calling the situation in the state 'worse than Kashmir.' "The other day six Al-Qaeda terrorists were arrested from Aipurduar (in North Bengal). A network has been formed in several places of the state. Even Bangladesh leader Khaleda Zia has said the terrorists are being trained in India and sent to Bangladesh to create a disturbance. This state has become a centre of terrorists, and anti-nationals. They are coming here from other places and taking shelter. The situation of Bengal is now worse than Kashmir," he had said.

West Bengal is all slated to go into polls in the first half of 2021. Currently, the West Bengal assembly is led by TMC which holds 222 out of 294 seats. BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads at several issues ranging from CAA to COVID-19 and BJP has also held several protests, the most recent in Nabbana, accusing the TMC led state government of orchestrating fatal attacks on BJP workers in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)