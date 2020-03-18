Amid MP Politcal Crisis, Haryana Min Anil Vij Demands Abrogation Of Anti-defection Law

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the anti-Defection law should be abrogated as it is against the basic principles of democracy. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Anti Defection Law should be abrogated. MLAs should be given free hand to express their choice. Anti Defection law is against the basic Principle of Democracy."

His remarks come in the backdrop of the political tussle that is underway in Madhya Pradesh since the resignation of Jyorityaditya Scindia along with 22 MLAs. The resignation of these MLAs has plunged the Kamal Nath government into a crisis.

'I personally spoke to 5 MLAs'

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was placed under preventive arrest in Bengaluru on Wednesday after he tried to visit a hotel where several rebel party MLAs are staying. He sat on a dharna near the Ramada hotel when the police denied him permission to visit. He was later held.

Digvijaya Singh told news agency ANI, "We were expecting them to come back, but when we saw they are being held back, messages came from their families... I personally spoke to 5 MLAs, they said they're captive, phones snatched away, there is police in front of every room. They are being followed 24/7."

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said, "The BJP government in the state is misusing the power. We have our own political strategy, we know how to handle the situation. He's not alone here. I'm here. I know how to support him. But I don't want to create a law and order situation in Karnataka."

Political crisis in Madhya Pradesh

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the Congress party on March 10 was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs tendering their resignations. Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignation of 6 MLAs but the Congress is making all possible attempts to woo back some of the rebel MLAs as the stability of its government is in serious threat. On March 11, Scindia officially joined BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and was nominated as the party's Rajya Sabha candidate.

(With agency inputs)