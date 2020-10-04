Hathras Case: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Meets Victim's Kin, Demands Y+ Security

Standing with the Hathras victim's family, major Dalit leader and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad met with the family on Sunday. Demanding 'Y+ security' for the family, similar to Kangana Ranaut, Azad said that the family felt unsafe at their home, offering to house them at his own residence. Voicing doubts over a CBI probe, Azad said he only trusted the Supreme Court demanding a retired SC-judge probe instead. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was reported to be allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Hathras victim's brother demands DM's resignation: 'We were locked at home for 2 days'

Azad: 'SC probe into case'

He said, "We want this case to be monitored by any senior SC Judge who doesn't have any greed for promotion or any such thing. The family is scared and is not safe, here politics is going on. I want to take the family with me or give Y-grade security to them. If our sister Kangana can get Y-security, then this family also deserves to get that security."

Hathras horror: SP & RLD meet victim's family after Rahul & Priyanka; lathicharged enroute

Hathras family: "DM pressurised us"

Earlier on Saturday, the victim's brothers demanded for the district magistrate (DM)'s resignation, revealing that the family had been kept locked in their houses for the past two days and that the DM had pressurised them. The family, which has refused to immerse the victim's ashes till date, met with the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka on Saturday, when the 48-hour media ban was lifted. Two 5-member delegations of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) too met with the victim's family.

The family has also demanded a Supreme court judge-appointed probe as the SIT continues to probe into the case. Several audio recordings have been doing rounds on social media, indicating at 'political pressure on kin', tutoring by a journalist, and a video of the victim's mother mentioning murder but not rape - similar to what the UP police has been claiming. An FIR has been filed for alleged criminal conspiracy to incite violence in the case.

UP government files FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence using Hathras case

What is the Hathras rape case?

The victim was reported to be allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition - all four accused have been arrested. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad vows to visit Hathras: 'Will protest till Yogi resigns'

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The UP govt has suspended five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the 'midnight funeral', after the 3-member SIT's recommendation. Now, the case been transferred to the CBI on CM Adityanath's recommendation.