Hathras Horror: SP & RLD Meet Victim's Family After Rahul & Priyanka; Lathicharged Enroute

As the Hathras case heats up, two 5-member delegations of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) met with the victim's family on Sunday. While UP police allowed the two delegations to enter the district, the remaining party workers were thrashed by police authorities as they tried to break barricades. While RLD's Jayant Chaudhary led his delegation, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was conspicuously absent from his delegation. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was reported to be allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Hathras victim's brother demands DM's resignation: 'We were locked at home for 2 days'

SP & RLD meet Hathras victim kin

Prayagraj: BJP and Samajwadi Party workers clash during protests



"We demand the resignation of the Chief Minister. Just suspending administration officers cannot be enough," says a Samajwadi Party worker pic.twitter.com/553vMJJK3m — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2020

Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary meets family members of the alleged gangrape victim in #Hathras. pic.twitter.com/XU9gsLdEG1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2020

SHOCKER: BJP MLA states 'parents must teach value to girls', while opining on Hathras case

Hathras family: "DM pressurised us"

Earlier on Saturday, the victim's brothers demanded for the district magistrate (DM)'s resignation, revealing that the family had been kept locked in their houses for the past two days and that the DM had pressurised them. The family, which has refused to immerse the victim's ashes till date, met with the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka on Saturday, when the 48-hour media ban was lifted. They offered them financial aid and vowed to get the kin justice. The family has also demanded a Supreme court judge-appointed probe as the SIT continues to probe into the case. Several audio recordings have been doing rounds on social media, indicating at 'political pressure on kin', tutoring by a journalist, and a video of the victim's mother mentioning murder but not rape - similar to what the UP police has been claiming.

UP government files FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence using Hathras case

What is the Hathras rape case?

The victim was reported to be allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition - all four accused have been arrested. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The UP govt has suspended five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the 'midnight funeral', after the 3-member SIT's recommendation. Now, the case been transferred to the CBI on Adityanath's recommendation and UP police have filed an FIR for alleged criminal conspiracy to incite violence.

