'It'll Collapse On Its Own': Patil Says BJP 'not Interested' In Pulling Down MVA Govt

Maharashtra BJP unit chief Chandrakant Patil on Monday alleged infighting in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in the state and said that his party was “not interested in pulling down the MVA government.” He also claimed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition would collapse on its own owing to the “internal dissonance between the three ruling partners”

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Patil said, "We never claimed we will come back to power. I had said this government is likely to collapse due to the internal dissonance among its coalition partners." He added, “This Assembly will get dissolved and mid-term polls will be necessary."

'They have done everything against us'

The senior BJP leader ruled out any future alliance with the Shiv Sena and said, "The reason we are not interested in forming a government is that we don’t want to go with these people [the Sena], who have done everything against us.” The BJP has decided to launch a day’s protest against the state government outside 400 tehsil offices across the state on February 25.

'Unnatural and unrealistic' alliance

On Sunday, BJP national president JP Nadda had also ruled out any alliance with the Sena or any other party in the state in future. Nadda dubbed the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray as "unnatural and unrealistic", saying it has put brakes on the state's development.

Addressing the state BJP convention at Nerul in the neighbouring Navi Mumbai township, Nadda said the party needs to be ready to go solo in future elections. He said despite the BJP getting the mandate after the state Assembly polls in October last year, some with "selfish motives" parted ways with it and joined hands with those in the opposition to come to power.

The BJP chief, however, expressed confidence that his party will win the next Maharashtra Assembly polls on its own. "The Maharashtra government is unnatural and unrealistic. Some people have parted ways with the BJP for their selfish gains," Nadda said without naming any party or individual.

Last week, in response to several statements by BJP leaders over mid-term polls in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had challenged his former ally to bring down his government if the latter could do so. "If you (BJP) are thinking about toppling our MVA government then I challenge you to pull it down today. I Balasaheb Thackeray's son and I would like to accept the challenge," he said.

