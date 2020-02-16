PM Modi In Varanasi Speaks On Development Projects, Calls For Greater Public Participation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after attending the centenary celebrations in Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul, addressed a gathering on Sunday in Varanasi.The Prime Minister spoke about the on-going projects and the accomplishments. Speaking at the gathering, he said, "The government is trying to expand all Indian languages, including Sanskrit, to benefit the younger generation."

The Prime Minister further added, "Just as Kashi and the youth of the country have brought the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to every nook and corner of the country, we also have to deliver more resolutions throughout the country."

PM Modi arrived in his parliamentary constituency on Sunday morning. He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state ministers, BJP leaders and officials.

On several projects

While addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Modi announced a few important projects that have been completed recently or, are on the verge of completion. He said, "Work on projects that are worth Rs 7 thousand crores have been completed under Namami Gange campaign. Projects worth over 21,000 crores are in progress. We are trying to complete all the fast-tracked projects."

Speaking about the Ayodhya verdict, PM Modi said, "The verdict for Shriram temple had been hanging in the court for decades. But now, the way for the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been paved." Speaking about the formation of an autonomous trust- 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' for the construction of Ram temple, he said, "These trusts will see the construction of the grand and divine Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya at Lord Sri Ram's birthplace."

PM Modi further announced another major decision related to the construction of the Ram temple. He said, "The 67 acres of land that was acquired under the Ayodhya Act will also be transferred to the newly formed Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth area."

PM Modi on importance of public participation

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, major campaigns in the country cannot be run solely by the government. For this, public participation is very important, he said. Citing an example, he said, "If there is an unprecedented improvement in Ganga water in the last 5-6 years, then public participation has a lot of importance behind it."

He further added that "A country is not made of its government but by the ethos ('Sanskara') of each and every citizen. The Sanskara of citizens makes their commitment stronger."

PM Modi's visit to Varanasi

PM Modi during his visit to Varanasi participated in the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. He also released the translated version of the Granth in 19 languages and a mobile application of the Granth.

He will further unveil a 63-feet statue of Pancha Loha Statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre. He is also set to inaugurate over 30 other projects in Varanasi, which includes a 430-bed super speciality government hospital at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (BHU) and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU.

The Prime Minister will also flag-off a Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the 3 Jyotirling Pilgrim Centres – Varanasi, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar, which will be the first overnight journey private train in the country.

PM Modi will also be inaugurating a 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' exhibition at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul, where he will interact with artists from different nations. The exhibition will showcase products from over 100 artisans from all over the state. The artists will also be imparted skills to improve the quality and branding of their wares suitable to the larger national and international markets.

