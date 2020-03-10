Kamal Nath Tells MLAs To Get Ready For Mid-term Polls As Scindia-camp Resigns: Sources

In another massive political development in Madhya Pradesh politics, According to sources, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday in a meeting with his MLAs in Bhopal told them to get ready for mid-term polls. Reportedly less than 50 MLAs of the party turned up in the meeting at Kamal Nath's residence. Sources said that Kamal Nath told his MLAs that they will not back down and continue to fight the BJP and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who along with at least 22 MLAs resigned from the party.

Sources also add that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan will fly back to Delhi ahead of reports of Scindia joining the BJP on Wednesday. As per sources, Scindia will join the BJP on March 12. On the other hand, after the conclusion of the BJP CEC meet, national party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Scindia resigned from the Congress party stating that "it is time to move on." Commenting upon Scindia's resignation, Hussain said, "Jyotiraditya Scindia hails from a respectable family. His grandmother, 'Rajmataji' (Vijaya Raje Scindia) was one of our party's founders. Even after facing humiliation from Congress party, he was working enthusiastically. BJP respects his decision. We are hoping that he will work with us."

Earlier in the day, Scindia met PM Modi at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. Shortly after, he announced his resignation from the Congress. The leader was accompanied by Home Minister when he went to meet the PM.

In a letter addressed to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said, “...it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.”

“While my aim and purpose remains the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party,” the letter added. Minutes after Scindia submitted his resignation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi expelled him for “anti-party activities”.

